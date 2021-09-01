Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on ...
01 Sep 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (August 31, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
444,935,387 232,766,670 16,195,659,982 8,597,203,713
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,548,503,133 (1,692,801,924) (144,298,791)
Local Individuals 12,483,001,353 (12,351,978,294) 131,023,058
Local Corporates 5,370,838,561 (5,357,562,828) 13,275,733
===============================================================================
