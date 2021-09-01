KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (August 31, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 444,935,387 232,766,670 16,195,659,982 8,597,203,713 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,548,503,133 (1,692,801,924) (144,298,791) Local Individuals 12,483,001,353 (12,351,978,294) 131,023,058 Local Corporates 5,370,838,561 (5,357,562,828) 13,275,733 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021