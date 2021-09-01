KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 31, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,133.05 High: 5,160.51 Low: 5,126.58 Net Change: (+) 1.03 Volume ('000): 327,281 Value ('000): 10,756,090 Makt Cap 1,174,305,799,792 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,025.27 NET CH. (+) 11.62 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,461.55 NET CH. (-) 12.76 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,614.50 NET CH. (+) 2.17 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,943.56 NET CH. (+) 9.08 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,819.88 NET CH. (+) 72.33 ------------------------------------ As on: 31-August-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021