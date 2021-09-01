Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 31, 2021). ==================================== BR...
01 Sep 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 31, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,133.05
High: 5,160.51
Low: 5,126.58
Net Change: (+) 1.03
Volume ('000): 327,281
Value ('000): 10,756,090
Makt Cap 1,174,305,799,792
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,025.27
NET CH. (+) 11.62
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,461.55
NET CH. (-) 12.76
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,614.50
NET CH. (+) 2.17
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,943.56
NET CH. (+) 9.08
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,819.88
NET CH. (+) 72.33
------------------------------------
As on: 31-August-2021
====================================

