EFU Aitemad Growth Fund Rates

ANL
25.65
Increased By
▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
ASC
17.90
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL
25.27
Increased By
▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
BOP
8.35
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO
9.93
Increased By
▲ 0.48 (5.08%)
FCCL
20.75
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL
25.30
Increased By
▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
FFL
19.91
Increased By
▲ 0.61 (3.16%)
FNEL
9.25
Increased By
▲ 0.47 (5.35%)
GGGL
23.88
Increased By
▲ 0.89 (3.87%)
GGL
43.05
Increased By
▲ 1.22 (2.92%)
HUMNL
7.16
Increased By
▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
JSCL
20.63
Increased By
▲ 0.38 (1.88%)
KAPCO
39.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
KEL
3.72
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL
3.39
Increased By
▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
MLCF
43.34
Increased By
▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
NETSOL
154.00
Increased By
▲ 2.85 (1.89%)
PACE
6.87
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
PAEL
34.21
Increased By
▲ 2.21 (6.91%)
PIBTL
10.14
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER
8.69
Increased By
▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
PRL
22.90
Increased By
▲ 1.32 (6.12%)
PTC
11.05
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
SILK
1.66
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-1.78%)
SNGP
48.00
Increased By
▲ 1.40 (3%)
TELE
19.39
Increased By
▲ 1.89 (10.8%)
TRG
160.75
Increased By
▲ 1.75 (1.1%)
UNITY
37.90
Increased By
▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
WTL
3.22
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
Comments are closed on this story.