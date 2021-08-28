Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
28 Aug 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (August 27, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
453,773,355 279,800,925 15,215,139,541 9,848,481,843
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,331,919,913 (1,698,516,299) (366,596,385)
Local Individuals 15,862,492,817 (16,558,264,106) (695,771,288)
Local Corporates 9,441,404,770 (8,379,037,095) 1,062,367,673
===============================================================================
