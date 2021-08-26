ANL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
KSE-100 falls another 273 points as pressure persists

BR Web Desk 26 Aug 2021

The Pakistan Stock Exchange remained under a bearish spell, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index fell for the third successive session, finishing with a fall of 273 points as volumes also registered a decline on Thursday.

At close, the KSE-100 finished 272.63 points or 0.57% lower to settle at 47,363.27.

The index recorded an intra-day high of 47,759.50 before profit-taking erased the gains.

Meanwhile, on the results front, Systems Limited posted 2Q2021 EPS at Rs6.80, Pakistan Elektron Limited posted 2Q2021 EPS at Rs 1.47, while Mari Petroleum posted 4QFY21 EPS at Rs60.63.

KSE-100 falls 193 points as caution prevails

Sectors painting the benchmark index in the red included cement (149.48 points), oil and gas marketing (33.22 points) and fertiliser (18.43 points).

Volume on the all-share index fell from 384.62 million on Wednesday to 360.81 million on Thursday. However, the value of shares traded during the session increased marginally to Rs11.74 billion, from Rs11.51 billion on Wednesday.

Hascol Petroleum remained the volume leader with 28.76 million shares, followed by Ghani Global Holding with 25.10 million shares, and Kohinoor Spining at 21.68 million shares.

Shares of 483 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 118 registered an increase, 350 recorded a fall, while 15 remained unchanged.

