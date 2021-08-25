KSE-100 falls 193 points as caution prevails

The benchmark KSE-100 Index fell for the second successive session, finishing with a fall of 193 points as volumes also registered a minor decrease at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

At close, the KSE-100 finished 192.81 points or 0.4% lower to settle at 47,635.90.

The index recorded an intra-day high of 47,916.76, but failed to go past the 48,000 barrier. In the past few weeks, the index has only closed over the 48,000 level once.

The KSE-100's fall comes on a day when the Pakistani rupee also closed at an 11-month low, settling at 166.28 against the US dollar, the currency's lowest level since September 21, 2020.

Unable to sustain 48,000, KSE-100 falls 284 points

Meanwhile, Bank Alfalah Limited announced earnings for 1HCY21 at Rs6.9 billlion (EPS: Rs3.94) compared to last year's same period’s earnings of Rs5.8 billion (EPS: PKR 3.25), depicting a YoY uptick of 21%.

Sectors driving the benchmark KSE-100 downward included cement (66.81 points), miscellaneous (35.00 points), and technology and communication (26.18 points).

Volume on the all-share index fell from 394.95 million on Tuesday to 384.62 million on Wednesday. The value of shares traded during the session declined to Rs11.51 billion, from Rs13.67 billion on Tuesday.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 38.04 million shares, followed by Azgard Nine with 33.38 million shares, and Ghani Global Holding at 22.05 million shares.

Shares of 479 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 177 registered an increase, 282 recorded a fall, while 20 remained unchanged.