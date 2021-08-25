ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
ASC 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
BYCO 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
GGGL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.45%)
GGL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.41%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.33%)
JSCL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MDTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.66%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.13%)
PACE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
POWER 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.01%)
TRG 161.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.06%)
UNITY 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.04%)
WTL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
BR100 5,182 Decreased By ▼ -30.71 (-0.59%)
BR30 25,571 Decreased By ▼ -305.55 (-1.18%)
KSE100 47,636 Decreased By ▼ -192.81 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,090 Decreased By ▼ -75.89 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
KSE-100 falls 193 points as caution prevails

BR Web Desk 25 Aug 2021

The benchmark KSE-100 Index fell for the second successive session, finishing with a fall of 193 points as volumes also registered a minor decrease at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

At close, the KSE-100 finished 192.81 points or 0.4% lower to settle at 47,635.90.

The index recorded an intra-day high of 47,916.76, but failed to go past the 48,000 barrier. In the past few weeks, the index has only closed over the 48,000 level once.

The KSE-100's fall comes on a day when the Pakistani rupee also closed at an 11-month low, settling at 166.28 against the US dollar, the currency's lowest level since September 21, 2020.

Unable to sustain 48,000, KSE-100 falls 284 points

Meanwhile, Bank Alfalah Limited announced earnings for 1HCY21 at Rs6.9 billlion (EPS: Rs3.94) compared to last year's same period’s earnings of Rs5.8 billion (EPS: PKR 3.25), depicting a YoY uptick of 21%.

Sectors driving the benchmark KSE-100 downward included cement (66.81 points), miscellaneous (35.00 points), and technology and communication (26.18 points).

Volume on the all-share index fell from 394.95 million on Tuesday to 384.62 million on Wednesday. The value of shares traded during the session declined to Rs11.51 billion, from Rs13.67 billion on Tuesday.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 38.04 million shares, followed by Azgard Nine with 33.38 million shares, and Ghani Global Holding at 22.05 million shares.

Shares of 479 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 177 registered an increase, 282 recorded a fall, while 20 remained unchanged.

stocks Markets PSX KSE

