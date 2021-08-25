Sri Lankan shares close at near 7-month high as financials rise
Sri Lankan shares closed at their highest level in almost seven months on Wednesday, boosted by strong gains in the financial sector.
The CSE All-Share index rose 1.02% to 8,756.63 points.
The benchmark index closed higher for a third consecutive session and has gained more than 6% this week so far.
Financial services provider Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc was the top boost to the index, closing 19.1% higher while conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc rose 3.3%.
Sri Lanka reported 190 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 7,750.
COVID-19 cases rose by 4,446 in the last 24 hours, crossing the 400,000-mark even as the island-nation remains under a 10-day lockdown.
Data from Johns Hopkins University showed the country has fully vaccinated 26.64% of its population so far.
Twenty-nine stocks hit fresh highs, while 27 companies hit new lows on the main exchange, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.