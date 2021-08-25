ANL 28.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.12%)
Palm oil may test resistance at 4,358 ringgit

  • It is supposed to extend above 4,560 ringgit
Reuters 25 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a resistance at 4,358 ringgit per tonne, a break above could lead to a gain into a range of 4,405 ringgit to 4,464 ringgit.

The correction from the July 30 high of 4,498 ringgit took the shape of a flat, which is regarded as a bullish continuation pattern.

The uptrend from the June low of 3,251 ringgit may have resumed.

It is supposed to extend above 4,560 ringgit. Support is at 4,251 ringgit, a break below could cause a fall to 4,096-4,155 range.

On the daily chart, the big candlestick on Monday and the small one on Aug. 20 formed a harami cross, which is a typical bullish reversal pattern, indicating a completion of the fall from the Aug. 12 high of 4,560 ringgit.

Based on a projection analysis, the contract may break 4,321 ringgit and rise into 4,407-4,493 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

