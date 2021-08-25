PSX hit by profit-taking: BRIndex100 retreats

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Tuesday closed on a negative note as investors opted to book profit on available margins.

BRIndex100 lost 38.87 points or 0.74 percent to close at 5,212.64 points BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,255.28 points and intraday low of 5,205.37 points. Volumes stood at 342.373 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 154.02 points or 0.59 percent to close at 25,864.14 points with a turnover of 233.480 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index declined by 283.50 points or 0.59 percent and closed below 48,000 psychological level at 47,828.71 points. Daily trading volumes on the ready counter stood at 394.953 million shares as compared to 397.696 million shares traded Monday.

Foreign investors also remained net sellers of shares worth $509,666. The market capitalization declined by Rs 41 billion to Rs 8.359 trillion. Out of total 483 active scrips, 297 closed in negative and 171 in positive while the value of 15 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 43.692 million shares however lost Rs 0.03 to close at Rs 3.31 followed by Telecard Limited that gained Rs 0.55 to close at Rs 17.88 with 30.990 million shares. Pak Services and Philip Morris Pak were the top gainers increasing by Rs 75.00 and Rs 44.99 respectively to close at Rs 1075.00 and Rs 974.99 while Sapphire Fiber and Pak Tobacco were the top losers declining by Rs 34.99 and Rs 27.51 respectively to close at Rs 865.01 and Rs 1186.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index lost 13.78 points or 0.14 percent to close at 9,925.87 points with total turnover of 8.101 million shares.

BR Cement Index declined by 79.45 points or 1.09 percent to close at 7,231.14 points with 36.792 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index decreased by 57.54 points or 0.59 percent to close at 9,628.39 points with 34.422 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index gained 27.28 points or 0.49 percent to close at 5,582.38 points with 14.074 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index fell by 51.39 points or 1.28 percent to close at 3,973.88 points with 11.030 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 4,683.40 points, down 12.76 points or 0.27 percent with 105.738 million shares.

Neelam Naz at JS Global Capital said that profit-taking continued across the board throughout the day, costing the KSE-100 Index 284 points as it closed at 47,829 level.

The market was unable to break the psychological resistance of 48,200 points. Traded volume stood at 395 million shares with WTL (down 0.9 percent), TELE (up 3.2 percent), GGL (up 1.3 percent), BOP (up 2.1 percent) and ANL (down 0.6 percent) being the highest contributors to volumes.

