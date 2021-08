KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (August 23, 2021).

====================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ====================================================================================================== As on: 23-08-2021 ====================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ====================================================================================================== BMA Capital Khawaja Securities Century Paper 220,000 85.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 220,000 85.00 AKD Sec. Foundation Sec. Orix Leasing 7,065,917 23.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,065,917 23.00 Adam Sec. MRA Sec. United Bank Limited 5,500 130.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,500 130.00 Topline Sec. AKD Sec. Unity Foods Limited 6,350,000 39.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,350,000 39.25 ====================================================================================================== Total Turnover 13,641,417 ======================================================================================================

