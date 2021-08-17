ANL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.34%)
ASC 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.5%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
BOP 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
FFBL 25.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.07%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.23%)
FNEL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.22%)
GGL 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.24%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
JSCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.62%)
KAPCO 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.67%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
MLCF 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 149.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.85%)
PACE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.52%)
PAEL 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.54%)
POWER 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
PRL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.31%)
PTC 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.39%)
TELE 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
TRG 164.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.37%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
BR100 5,068 Decreased By ▼ -22.6 (-0.44%)
BR30 25,303 Decreased By ▼ -230.95 (-0.9%)
KSE100 46,913 Decreased By ▼ -257.05 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,782 Decreased By ▼ -73.08 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Biden defends decision

AFP 17 Aug 2021

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden defended the US pullout from Afghanistan Monday, saying he stood by the policy and that it was time to leave after 20 years of conflict.

“I am president of the United States of America and the buck stops with me,” Biden said in a much-awaited televised address from the White House, after several days of silence on the momentous developments.

As scenes of mayhem unfolded in the Afghan capital, Biden said he was “deeply saddened” by the turn of events — and promised to “speak out” on the rights of women now facing a return to Taliban rule.

But he was steadfast in insisting he did not regret pulling out America’s troops — despite a torrent of criticism of the chaotic end to two decades of US-led military intervention.

“I stand squarely behind my decision,” Biden said. “After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces.”

Biden to break silence with address to nation on Afghanistan

The US leader acknowledged that the Afghan government collapsed more quickly than he expected — and suggested that they had lacked the will to stand up to the Taliban.

“The truth is, this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated,” Biden said.

“We gave them every chance to determine their own future. We could not provide them with the will to fight for that future.”

Biden reiterated however that the US national interest in Afghanistan was always principally about preventing terrorist attacks on the US homeland — and that America would continue to “act quickly and decisively” against any terror threat emanating from the country.

“The mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to be nation-building,” he said.

And the US president issued a stark warning to the Taliban not to disrupt or threaten the evacuation of thousands of American diplomats and Afghan translators at the Kabul airport.

“We will defend our people with devastating force if necessary,” he said.

Joe Biden White House American diplomats America’s troops

Biden defends decision

Ministries told to expedite import of wheat, sugar

Ex-mill value of white crystalline sugar fixed at Rs72.22/kg

From US withdrawal to fall of Kabul: NSC takes stock of situation

‘Taliban will not get access to Afghan reserves held in US’

UN calls for unity against ‘global terrorist threat’

Steel Corp: Divestment of stakes to be approved

PM launches first phase of historic SNC

Afghan military plane crashes in Uzbekistan

US soldiers kill two armed men at Kabul airport: Pentagon

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters