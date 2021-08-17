Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar takes oath as SC judge

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, on Monday, administered the oath of office to Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, judge of Sindh High Court (SHC) as judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan at the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad, in a simple and dignified ceremony.

The judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers, law officers, and officers of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony.

Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan conducted the proceedings of the oath-taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.

