ANL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.34%)
ASC 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.5%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
BOP 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
FFBL 25.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.07%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.23%)
FNEL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.22%)
GGL 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.24%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
JSCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.62%)
KAPCO 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.67%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
MLCF 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 149.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.85%)
PACE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.52%)
PAEL 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.54%)
POWER 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
PRL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.31%)
PTC 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.39%)
TELE 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
TRG 164.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.37%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
BR100 5,068 Decreased By ▼ -22.6 (-0.44%)
BR30 25,303 Decreased By ▼ -230.95 (-0.9%)
KSE100 46,913 Decreased By ▼ -257.05 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,782 Decreased By ▼ -73.08 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
Pakistan

PepsiCo conducts internship for youth successfully

Recorder Report 17 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: PepsiCo’s Roshan Kal and Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme successfully conducted Pakistan’s largest internship programme.

The programme enrolled 1,000 students from 207 cities and 150+ institutions across Pakistan furthering the country’s 2030 youth-development agenda. The virtual graduation ceremony was attended by Furqan Ahmed Syed, Chief Executive Officer PepsiCo Pakistan and Afghanistan, senior leadership from PepsiCo Pakistan’s bottling partners and graduate interns.

PepsiCo’s Roshan Kal is a platform designed to advance holistic youth-development and meaningful engagement with young men and women through skills development, internship, and mentorship opportunities.

To date, Roshan Kal has created over 6,300 opportunities for Pakistani youth. Many of the students enrolled in the internship programme had already completed a youth skills development programme with Amal Academy.

The PepsiCo Amal Youth initiative is a 3-month professional skills development programme that is aimed at enhancing the employability skills of universities graduates.

The successful culmination of this year’s internship programme is testimony to PepsiCo Pakistan’s resolve towards its “Winning with Purpose” agenda for creating broader social impact.

Through these diverse youth-focused initiatives, PepsiCo is harnessing the potential of youth and equipping them with the necessary tools required for exploring new career and professional advancement opportunities.

Furqan Ahmed Syed said, “PepsiCo Pakistan’s partnership with the Government’s Kamyab Jawan Programme has enabled remarkable new skills development opportunities for Pakistani youth. We are excited about what this programme can deliver for the country and our incredibly talented youth”.

The Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme is focused on providing educational and employment opportunities to young people across Pakistan through various schemes including internships, skills development, and volunteering programmes.

PepsiCo’s Roshan Kal and Kamyab Jawan Programme collaboration on the youth cause will continue tailored efforts to support students in gaining critical job skills that position them for successful careers.

“I am delighted to have completed the PepsiCo Roshan Kal internship programme. While the programme focused on enhancing our skills and preparing us for a competitive job market, we also learnt important life skills such as positive aptitude and compassion. Our mentors at PepsiCo fostered courage and competence in us during the internship,” explains Heba Munir, a graduate intern.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

