Aftab made CEO of PSW Company

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Syed Aftab Haider as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Single Window (PSW) Company. According to the Revenue Division Federal Cabinet had approved establishment of Pakistan Single Window Company and its notification as the operating entity under subsection 1of section 6 of the PSW Act, 2021 for the implementation of trade related PSW programme.

The PSW program included development of an electronic platform with systems like Port Community, Integrated Risk Management, up- graded Customs Management and Trade Information Portal, etc.

Under the program, the PSW Company is responsible for carrying out the objectives of the PSW Act, 2021 to transform overall management of cross border trade in order to improve compliance and ease of doing business.

Notifications issued to implement Pakistan Single Window project

The operational head of the PSW Company had to be a Chief Executive Officer, who needed to be appointed by the government under provisions of sub-section (4) of section 187 of the Companies Act, 2017 read with sub-rule (2) of rule (5) of the Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013.

The terms of reference for CEO PSW had been designed keeping in view the unique mix of technology and domain knowledge. Besides other requirements, the needed skill set includes familiarity with the entire cross border trade regime and international commitments under related conventions/treaties signed by Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021