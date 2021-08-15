Flag-hoisting ceremony held in PHP Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: In compliance of directions of Addl IG Punjab Highway Patrol Akram Naeem Bharoka, flag hoisting ceremony was held in all districts of PHP Region Faisalabad. SSP Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal planted the sapling in the courtyard of regional office. 14th August was commemorated with zest and zeal.

DSP/PHP Faisalabad Malik Muhammad Amin held a flag hoisting ceremony at PHP Post Kamal Pur. DSP/PHP T T Singh held flag hoisting ceremony at PHP Post Samundri Road Rajhana. DSP/PHP Jhang/Chiniot held flag hoisting ceremony at PHP Post Khewa. The cake cutting ceremony was also done in each district.

Further, in order to control one-wheeling and noisy behaviour at roads, special patrolling squads were made in each district. Moreover, In-charge Mobile Education Unit Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti conducted road shows and road safety awareness camp. They distributed flags to citizens and pamphlets with the message to commemorate the day with peace and serenity. Avoid one-wheeling, boisterous commotion and hullabaloo on roads.-PR

