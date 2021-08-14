ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
KSE-100 Index sheds more weight: BRIndex100 extends losses

Recorder Report 14 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Friday witnessed a mixed trend and after moving both ways, closed on a negative note due to selling in various sectors.

BRIndex100 lost 13.65 points or 0.27 percent to close at 5,088.21 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,110.02 points and intraday low of 5,080.20 points. Volumes stood at 178.204 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 113.5 points or 0.44 percent to close at 25,522.66 points with a turnover of 108.350 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index declined by 100.92 points or 0.21 percent and closed at 47,169.84 points. Daily trading volumes on ready counter decreased to 213.362 million shares as compared to 230.174 million shares traded Thursday.

The market capitalization declined by Rs 16 billion to Rs 8.257 trillion. Out of total 452 active scrips, 257 closed in negative and 168 in positive while the value of 27 stocks remained unchanged.

TPL Properties was the volume leader with 24.516 million shares and increased by Rs 2.94 to close at Rs 42.16 followed by Ghani Glo Hol that gained Rs 0.97 to close at Rs 44.39 with 23.911 million shares. Pak Services and Siemens Pak were the top gainers increasing by Rs 65.87 and Rs 47.97 respectively to close at Rs 953.00 and Rs 687.59 while Gatron Industries and Archroma Pak were the top losers declining by Rs 35.50 and Rs 19.67 respectively to close at Rs 448.00 and Rs 571.39.

BR Automobile Assembler Index inched up by 4.28 points or 0.04 percent to close at 9,806.61 points with total turnover of 1.781 million shares.

BR Cement Index decreased by 56.47 points or 0.8 percent to close at 7,039.83 points with 11.397 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index added 3.68 points or 0.04 percent to close at 9,442.95 points with 11.760 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index gained 3.52 points or 0.06 percent to close at 5,461.08 points with 3.735 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index lost 24.25 points or 0.62 percent to close at 3,908.36 points with 7.669 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 4,631.35 points, down 25.67 points or 0.55 percent with 47.129 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said that stocks closed lower amid thin trade on weak economic outlook amid global Covid outbreak. Early session support was witnessed on FM assurance over receipt of $2.8 billion unconditional IMF assistance next week and strong financial payouts in the oil and banking scrips.

He said slump in rupee parity and concerns for outcome of likely PSX downgrade to MSCI frontier status next month played catalyst role in bearish close.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

KSE 100 index BRIndex100 BRIndex30 TPL Properties Ltd BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index

