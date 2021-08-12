US oil may rise towards $70.15-$70.77 range

SINGAPORE: US oil may break a resistance at $69.30 per barrel and rise towards a range of $70.15-$70.77.

The consolidation from the July 6 high of $76.98 might be shaped into a wedge, which may have a complex structure, to consist of three or five waves.

Under the five-wave scenario, the contact could be riding on a wave (d), which is travelling towards the upper trendline of the wedge.

The correction from $76.98 may have ended if it only has three waves.

The current rise could therefore be regarded as a continuation of the uptrend from $61.56.

Support is at $68.39, a break below which could cause a fall into $66.92-$67.83 range. On the daily chart, the uptrend remains intact, as oil managed to stay above a trendline.

The contract has broken a resistance at $69.02, it may climb into a range of $69.99-$71.32.

