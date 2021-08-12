ANL 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
ASC 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
ASL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
FFL 20.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.19%)
FNEL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.88%)
GGL 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.93%)
KAPCO 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
NETSOL 153.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.16%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 164.80 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (3.19%)
UNITY 38.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
WTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
BR100 5,115 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.03%)
BR30 25,761 Increased By ▲ 168.15 (0.66%)
KSE100 47,369 Decreased By ▼ -8.69 (-0.02%)
KSE30 18,960 Increased By ▲ 34.12 (0.18%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may rise towards $70.15-$70.77 range

  • The correction from $76.98 may have ended if it only has three waves
Reuters 12 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may break a resistance at $69.30 per barrel and rise towards a range of $70.15-$70.77.

The consolidation from the July 6 high of $76.98 might be shaped into a wedge, which may have a complex structure, to consist of three or five waves.

Under the five-wave scenario, the contact could be riding on a wave (d), which is travelling towards the upper trendline of the wedge.

Palm oil slips 1% on demand worries ahead of export data

The correction from $76.98 may have ended if it only has three waves.

The current rise could therefore be regarded as a continuation of the uptrend from $61.56.

Support is at $68.39, a break below which could cause a fall into $66.92-$67.83 range. On the daily chart, the uptrend remains intact, as oil managed to stay above a trendline.

The contract has broken a resistance at $69.02, it may climb into a range of $69.99-$71.32.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Oil Brent crude oil oil us

US oil may rise towards $70.15-$70.77 range

ECC approves ‘remittance loyalty’ plan

Afghan Taliban move closer to capital after taking Ghazni city

New policy for relending of foreign loans unveiled

SOEs: Tarin tells Finance Division to give updated analysis to Cabinet

China's vivo sets up smartphone production unit in Pakistan

Oil, ghee import on sugar-wheat pattern likely

Sindh education project: $129.99m financing pact inked with World Bank

Air travel: Complete vaccination certificates a must after September 10

‘#SanctionPakistan’, other anti-state trends on social media: NSA, minister say PTM a major ‘contributor’

Young Afghan general takes fight against Taliban to social media

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters