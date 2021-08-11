ANL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.33%)
BOP 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.73%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
FFL 20.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
FNEL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.96%)
GGGL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
GGL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.36%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.74%)
JSCL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.72%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
MLCF 43.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.55%)
NETSOL 156.05 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (2.6%)
PACE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.01%)
PAEL 32.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.22%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.95%)
POWER 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PRL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.44%)
PTC 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.89%)
TELE 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 7.05 (4.6%)
UNITY 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.34%)
WTL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,145 Increased By ▲ 51.09 (1%)
BR30 25,778 Increased By ▲ 442.6 (1.75%)
KSE100 47,547 Increased By ▲ 411.1 (0.87%)
KSE30 18,992 Increased By ▲ 179.92 (0.96%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Tropical Storm Fred forms off Puerto Rico

  • Haiti, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeast Bahamas were under storm watch
AFP 11 Aug 2021

MIAMI: Tropical Storm Fred, the sixth of this year's Atlantic hurricane season, formed south of Puerto Rico and was expected to move westwards through the Caribbean, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said early Wednesday.

The cyclone was about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Puerto Rico, the NHC said.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic, where the cyclone is expected to hit in the next 12 hours.

Tropical storm nears Japan, disrupting Tokyo Olympics

Haiti, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeast Bahamas were under storm watch.

"On the forecast track, the center of Fred is expected to be near or over Hispaniola (the island shared by Haiti and the Dominican Republic) later today, and move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday," the NHC said.

Fred was moving west at around 17 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of around 40 mph with higher gusts.

Caribbean NHC Puerto Rico Tropical Storm Fred

