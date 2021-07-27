ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
ASC 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
ASL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.84%)
FFL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.94%)
FNEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
GGGL 28.24 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
GGL 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.96%)
HUMNL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
JSCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.74%)
KAPCO 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
MDTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.1%)
MLCF 45.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.75%)
NETSOL 168.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.72%)
PACE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
PAEL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
SNGP 50.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.57%)
TELE 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 168.69 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.37%)
UNITY 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.88%)
BR100 5,210 Increased By ▲ 33.87 (0.65%)
BR30 26,926 Increased By ▲ 215.45 (0.81%)
KSE100 47,871 Increased By ▲ 198.4 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,180 Increased By ▲ 73.1 (0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Tropical storm nears Japan, disrupting Tokyo Olympics

  • Olympic organisers have rescheduled rowing and archery over concerns about high winds from Tropical Storm Nepartak
AFP 27 Jul 2021

TOKYO: A tropical storm churned towards Japan and the Olympic Games on Tuesday, whipping up welcome waves for surfing medal hopefuls but disrupting other events with rain and strong winds.

Olympic organisers have rescheduled rowing and archery over concerns about high winds from Tropical Storm Nepartak, which is packing gusts of up to 108 kilometres (67 miles) an hour.

The storm, currently around 190 kilometres (118 miles) east of Choshi city, was originally headed for Tokyo, but has shifted north and is now expected to make landfall around the Miyagi region early on Wednesday.

Miyagi and neighbouring Ibaraki are hosting several Olympic events -- some of the few that fans are allowed to attend, but organisers said they would not be affected by the storm.

Tropical storm Elsa churns past Haiti, headed for Cuba

"Games in Miyagi and Ibaraki will be held as scheduled. We expect spectators to come watch too," Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya told reporters.

On Tuesday, the approaching storm was already bringing wind and rain to parts of Japan's east coast, making for challenging conditions at the women's triathlon in Tokyo.

The event started 15 minutes late because of the weather and the wet roads slipped up several athletes during the cycling section.

But conditions were better at the surfing competition, taking place east of Tokyo in Chiba.

Organisers decided to squeeze the quarter-finals, semi-finals and medal events of the men's and women's competitions into Tuesday to take advantage of the waves.

Japanese government spokesman Katsunobu Kato told reporters Tuesday that the storm was moving very slowly and already producing strong winds and rough seas along much of the northeast coast.

He warned of "heavy rain through tomorrow" in the areas around Tokyo, as well as the Tohoku region to the northeast and the Hokuriku region to the northwest, where the storm will head after making landfall.

Kato urged local residents to "pay attention to the latest information about the weather and evacuation orders."

Some train services in the area where the storm will hit have been cancelled, and non-mandatory evacuation orders have been issued around the town of Atami, where heavy rain earlier this month caused a landslide that killed 21 people.

Japan's typhoon season runs from around May to October, peaking in August and September.

In 2019, Typhoon Hagibis hit as Japan hosted the Rugby World Cup, killing more 100 people.

Olympic Games tropical storm Choshi city Ibaraki Tropical Storm Nepartak

Tropical storm nears Japan, disrupting Tokyo Olympics

Pakistan reports over 3,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

PM for ensuring fair prices of food items

Over Rs25,000 power bill/month: 7.5pc tax to be imposed on non-filers

Cabinet to discuss economy today

Nishat Chunian IPPs: Implementation Committee likely to meet this week

Hascol ‘corruption’ issue lands in parliamentary panel

Country imports mobile phones worth $2.065bn during 2020-21

WB to finance extra Covid jabs for poorer nations

Aon, Willis scrap $30bn merger

46 Afghan soldiers given safe passage

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters