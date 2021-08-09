Australia shares set to open higher, NZ slightly down

Australian shares are tipped to open higher on Monday, tracking a strong Wall Street session on Friday after a stronger-than-expected US jobs report, while investors remain upbeat as corporate earnings season speeds up.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 63.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed up 0.4% at a record high of 7,538.4 on Friday.

Australian shares close at record highs

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.05% to 12,763.7 in early trade.