ANL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
ASC 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.52%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.05%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.17%)
GGL 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
KAPCO 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.85%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
MDTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.23%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 160.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.09%)
PACE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
PAEL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PRL 23.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.78%)
TELE 17.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.6%)
TRG 159.83 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.45%)
UNITY 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.88%)
WTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
BR100 5,186 Increased By ▲ 13.53 (0.26%)
BR30 26,230 Increased By ▲ 39.15 (0.15%)
KSE100 47,681 Increased By ▲ 39.82 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,052 Increased By ▲ 8.77 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares poised to open flat, NZ edges up

  • The benchmark ended at a record high for the second straight session on Thursday
Reuters 06 Aug 2021

Australian shares are set to open flat on Friday, with a loss in local miners due to tumbling iron ore prices expected to offset positive cues from a rally in US stocks overnight.

The local share price index futures were marginally up 0.04%, a 88.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark ended at a record high for the second straight session on Thursday.

Australian shares hit record high on economic growth cheer

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose slightly, up 0.07% at 12,762.97 points in early trade.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 S&P/NZX 50

Australia shares poised to open flat, NZ edges up

Steel, scrap: FBR fixes higher values for enhanced ST collection

Plan to absorb Gencos’ employees in Discos hits a snag

Artificial intelligence and innovative ways: More people to be brought into tax net: Tarin

Inter-ministerial body formed to bolster exports

Minimum non-tax revenue of $831.8m: PTA directed to hold auction for NGMS spectrum

Printed retail rate: FBR won’t charge GST on sugar up to Nov 30th

PM says ‘Kamyab Jawan’ can be another ‘Ehsaas’

PM directs finalisation of tight gas policy by Sept-end

PM, Bajwa make renewed commitment to Kashmir cause

Taliban target Afghan cities in response to US strikes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters