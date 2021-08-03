Reforms in FBR: PM explains govt strategy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the government is trying to bring about reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) through automation of the system for revenue increase.

While addressing as chief guest at the closing ceremony of a three-day ICEE (Interior, Construction, Electrical and Electronics) Expo, titled, “Building Clean and Green Cities,” organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI) in collaboration with the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA), the prime minister said that the country’s system instead of creating facilities was creating bottlenecks for the industry and this he realised after chairing meeting on the construction sector.

The government wanted to give incentives to the industry to increase exports, for import substitution as well as for wealth creation.

He said that China is an example that how it increased exports by incentivising its exports by establishing export processing zones.

The premier stated that he held a meeting with the exporters a short while ago and decided to regularly hold meetings with them as the government's priority now would be to increase exports because the country required increase in exports to get rid of current account deficit problem that has been repeatedly compelling the country to take International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

PM commends FBR efforts

The increase in export is also important to improve the economy and put the country on path of high growth, he added.

The prime minister said that the country has to go to the IMF because of mismanagement of the economy.

There is a very small group that has become so rich that enjoys holidays in London but does not pay taxes, whereas, the common man hardy fulfils his basic needs.

He said that this is his bigger vision and this can only be achieved through rule of law and justice in the country.

He said that there are different ways to lift the people out of poverty and the government first initiated, Ehsaas programme, and now KamyabJawan programme is being launched from March 9, 2021that would become an example in the developing world.

The prime minister said that his government’s immediate priority what he described as first vision was to lift the people out of poverty, second priority of wealth creation and third priority to deal with the threatening problem of climate change.

The prime minister said that under the KamyabJawan programme one member of each family of the 40 percent low-income group would be provided technical education, especially in IT sector, and health card to each family and interest free loans to start their own business.

Businesspeople meet PM, vow support to tax strategy

He said that interest-free loans under the programme would also be provided for construction of low-cost houses.

The prime minister said the construction sector would increase wealth creation and revenue collection in the country.

Loan for low-cost housing is also being provided by the banks under the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority at a very low interest rate by the banks.

As the construction activities would pick up, production of all the industries related to the construction sector would also increase and in this way there would be more wealth creation and the government would get more revenue, he added.

The government’s third vision is to protect the country from climate change, the prime minister said adding that ten billion trees is an effort to deal with the climate change because plantation of trees would absorb pollution and reduce temperature.

The prime minister said that the government wanted to construct high rise buildings and Ravi Urban City is being constructed in Lahore and around it more than 70,000 trees are being planted to increase green area.

The prime minister also assured the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry that he would take their suggestion to the cabinet members with regard to converting the Convention Centre into an Expo Centre. This is a very good suggestion and he would take decision in consultation with the cabinet members in this regard, he added. The prime minister said that he once again congratulates the RCCI for organising this expo.

