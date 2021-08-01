ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,360
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,029,811
4,95024hr
8.46% positivity
Sindh
380,093
Punjab
356,211
Balochistan
30,289
Islamabad
87,304
KPK
143,673
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NY cotton futures drift lower

Reuters 01 Aug 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures are primed for their best month since April on stable global demand, despite being on track for its worst day in nearly two weeks on Friday as the dollar rose and grain prices weakened.

Cotton contracts for December fell 1.02 cent, or 1.1%, to 89.29 cents per lb, by 11:06 a.m. EDT (1506 GMT), falling as much as 1.6% earlier.

July has seen December 2021 futures set five contract highs and rise about 5% so far, predominantly on robust, consistent demand, with significant support coming from dips in the dollar and recent gains in the Chicago grains market.

But, a fall in core Chicago grains and an up tick in the dollar are weighing on prices on Friday, said Jordan Lea, senior trader at DECA Global, but said consumption is likely to continue to improve. Chicago wheat futures fell on Friday, but were on track for a second monthly gain after a severe drought curbed production of top quality spring crop in the United States.

Cotton is en route to a second straight weekly slide, with a fall of about 0.2% so far, hurt largely by Friday’s drop.

The dollar rose, hurting the demand for cotton by making it expensive for buyers using other currencies, but was down on a weekly and monthly basis.

Cotton ICE cotton cotton crop cotton rates

NY cotton futures drift lower

Federal govt opposes Sindh govt’s lockdown move

‘China will maintain prudent, flexible monetary policy in H2’

President urges youth to take part in TBTT

PSX posts 0.6pc negative return in July

Governor opens monsoon tree plantation drive

PM approves ‘One Window Ehsaas Policy’

LPG cylinder price raised by Rs10/kg

MoF upbeat about higher cotton yield

Shehbaz demands probe into purchase of ‘costly’ LNG

Ex-depot prices of petrol, kerosene oil increased

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.