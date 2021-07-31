Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
31 Jul 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (July 30, 2021).
===============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===============================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===============================================================================
Sherman Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 3,000,000 24.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000,000 24.50
Strongman Securities Attock Refinery 100 231.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 231.00
MRA Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 32,500 39.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 32,500 39.50
Best Sec. Dawood Equities Ltd. 50,000 24.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 24.80
JS Global Cap. Engro Polymer & Chem. 139,000 51.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 139,000 51.25
Fikree's (SMC) Int. Industries 1,000 206.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 206.00
Azee Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 14,000 94.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14,000 94.30
K & I Global Shifa Int. Hospital 7,500 19.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500 19.00
Sherman Sec. Sui Northern Gas 2,406 50.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,406 50.00
Azee Sec. Telecard Ltd. 56,000 15.81
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 56,000 15.81
ASDA Sec. TPL Corp Ltd. 642,000 25.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 642,000 25.50
Ghani Osman Sec. TPL Properties Ltd 1,000 34.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 34.75
K & I Global Treet Corporation 100,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 10.00
Azee Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 21,500 161.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 21,500 161.45
Azee Sec. Unity Foods Limited 25,000 40.86
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 40.86
===============================================================================
Total Turnover 4,092,006
===============================================================================
