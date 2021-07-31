KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (July 30, 2021).

=============================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =============================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =============================================================================== Sherman Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 3,000,000 24.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000,000 24.50 Strongman Securities Attock Refinery 100 231.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 231.00 MRA Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 32,500 39.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 32,500 39.50 Best Sec. Dawood Equities Ltd. 50,000 24.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 24.80 JS Global Cap. Engro Polymer & Chem. 139,000 51.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 139,000 51.25 Fikree's (SMC) Int. Industries 1,000 206.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 206.00 Azee Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 14,000 94.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14,000 94.30 K & I Global Shifa Int. Hospital 7,500 19.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500 19.00 Sherman Sec. Sui Northern Gas 2,406 50.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,406 50.00 Azee Sec. Telecard Ltd. 56,000 15.81 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 56,000 15.81 ASDA Sec. TPL Corp Ltd. 642,000 25.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 642,000 25.50 Ghani Osman Sec. TPL Properties Ltd 1,000 34.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 34.75 K & I Global Treet Corporation 100,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 10.00 Azee Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 21,500 161.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 21,500 161.45 Azee Sec. Unity Foods Limited 25,000 40.86 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 40.86 =============================================================================== Total Turnover 4,092,006 ===============================================================================

