3,179 ongoing schemes: Punjab govt releases Rs131bn

LAHORE: The Punjab Finance Department (FD) has released Rs131 billion for the completion of 3,179 approved ongoing development schemes included in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for fiscal year of 2021-22.

This was disclosed in a meeting held to review implementation status of ADP 2021-22. The meeting was chaired by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal at P&D Complex.

It was informed that 100% funds allocated for approved on-going schemes were released on 1st July, 2021. It was also informed that 3,179 schemes were approved out of 4,680 unapproved schemes on 1st July 2021. It was observed that progress of approved schemes at District Development Committee (DDC) level remained more than 96%.

The objective of the meeting was to discuss the status of un-approved schemes, and release of funds against on-going projects at spending level of all sectors.

The administrative departments have placed Rs68 billion at spending level and balance amount of Rs63 billion is yet to be placed at the spending level.

The Chair ordered to ensure fast track implementation on ADP 2021-22. It was also directed to the concerns quarters to strictly follow the instructions and guidelines in the letter and spirit as notified by the CM Punjab secretariat. For this purpose, a proactive approach is required to kick start implementation of the ADP with a robust monitoring mechanism at all levels.

It was reiterated that regular review meetings on fortnightly basis will be convened at all levels (provincial, divisional and district levels) to monitor implementation of ADP 2021-22.

The bottlenecks hindering implantation of ADP must be highlighted and forward to the concerned quarters for immediate removal. The government will focus on the streamlining of the process by reviewing the status on main concern. Meeting was attended by all administrative secretaries, members of P&D Board and other senior officers. Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioner participated through video links.

