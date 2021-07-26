Saudi foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday

Saudi Arabia Foreign Affairs Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will be visiting Pakistan on July 27 (tomorrow) on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's invitation.

In a press release issued on Monday, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the Saudi minister's visit holds special significance in the backdrop of the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia in May 2021.

The visit will provide a timely opportunity to review progress in bilateral cooperation in line with the vision of the leadership of the two countries, the FO statement said.

"The visit of the Saudi Foreign Minister will reinforce the positive momentum in high-level exchanges and the deepening of bilateral cooperation in diverse fields," the foreign ministry said.

PM Imran says 62 Pakistani prisoners released from Saudi jails

Al Saud will be accompanied by a delegation comprising senior officials of the Saudi government. During the visit, Qureshi and Al Saud will exchange views on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and international issues.

"Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing and historic fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and mutual support," FO statement said.

"The relationship is marked by close cooperation in all fields and mutual collaboration on regional and international issues. Saudi Arabia is a member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir and has steadfastly supported the Kashmir cause."