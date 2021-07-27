ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.05%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
BYCO 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.92%)
FNEL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
GGGL 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
GGL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.72%)
JSCL 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
MDTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.42%)
NETSOL 167.35 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.78%)
PACE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
PAEL 34.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.22%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.18 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-9.01%)
TELE 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.56%)
TRG 168.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.48%)
UNITY 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.81%)
WTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.3%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -28.35 (-0.54%)
BR30 26,711 Decreased By ▼ -45.55 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,673 Decreased By ▼ -120.39 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,107 Decreased By ▼ -54.37 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ICE cotton up slightly as lower dollar counters dip in grains

Reuters 27 Jul 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures inched higher in choppy trading on Monday as a weaker dollar warded off the effect of a slide in key Chicago grains.

Cotton contracts for December were up 0.06 cent, or 0.07%, to 89.72 cents per lb, at 12:01 p.m. EDT (1601 GMT), having lost 1.9% to trade at 87.96 cents per lb early in the session. Jordan Lea, senior trader at DECA Global, said drops in the dollar and grains are cancelling each other out.

Chicago soybeans dropped on Monday to their lowest level in two weeks while corn also weakened, as forecasts of cooler weather in parts of the US Midwest and slowing demand in top buyer China weighed on prices. Wheat prices also fell. The dollar eased, helping prices of cotton by making the fiber more affordable for buyers using other currencies.

Lea added that a forecast of slightly drier and hotter weather for August is favorable for cotton production, as “you would see the crop start to catch up a little bit, and really start to mature.”

Market participants await a federal weekly crop progress report later on Monday.

Total futures market volume rose by 1,279 to 14,096 lots. Data showed total open interest gained 666 to 242,044 contracts in the previous session.

Soybeans Dollar ICE cotton cotton crop Cotton spot Cotton rate

ICE cotton up slightly as lower dollar counters dip in grains

WB to finance extra Covid jabs for poorer nations

Aon, Willis scrap $30bn merger

46 Afghan soldiers given safe passage

Over Rs25,000 power bill/month: 7.5pc tax to be imposed on non-filers

Highest Covid-19 positivity recorded

PM for ensuring fair prices of food items

Cabinet to discuss economy today

PC irked by PSM chairman’s letter

Country imports mobile phones worth $2.065bn during 2020-21

Nishat Chunian IPPs: Implementation Committee likely to meet this week

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.