Prices of essential food items decrease slightly

Amjad Ali Shah 26 Jul 2021

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities have slightly decreased in the local market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

It was noticed that the prices of vegetable, fruits, flour, sugar, cooking oil/ghee, pulses have plummeted in the retail market. Ginger is being sold at Rs600 per kg against the price of Rs800-900/- per kg during the Eid holidays.

Similarly, the price of garlic also fell down to Rs200/- kg against the price of Rs250/- per kg a few days ago.

Likewise, tomato prices have gone down at Rs50/- per kg, which was selling at Rs120-130/- per kg during the Eidul Azha.

It was noticed that onion price remained stable in the local market as the commodity was being sold at Rs40/- per kg against the price of Rs60-70/- per kg a few days back.

Green chili is being sold at Rs100/- per kg against the price of Rs120-140/- per kg in the previous week, according to the survey. However, it was witnessed that prices of other veggies remained high-side in the local market.

According to the survey, peas are being sold at Rs250/- per kg, arvi at Rs120/- per kg, capsicum at Rs100/- per kg, cauliflower at Rs80/- per kg, cabbage at Rs80/- per kg, ladyfinger at Rs90/- per kg, kado at Rs80/- per kg, tori at Rs70/- per kg, bitter gourd (karela) at Rs60/- per kg, red-colored new seasonal potato at Rs80-90/- per kg, other at Rs60-70/- per kg, bringle at Rs50/- per kg, cucumber at Rs50/- per kg.

Milk sellers have increased Rs5 to 10/- per litre price of fresh milk and Rs5/ and Rs10/- per kg yogurt during the three days of Eid holidays. According to survey, fresh milk was sold at Rs150 per litre against the previous rate of Rs130-140/- per litre, while yogurt is being sold at Rs120-130/- and Rs150/- per kg against the official fixed price of Rs90/- per litre and Rs100/- per kg respectively.

The survey noted the prices of fruits, which had remained sky-rocketed during the three days of Eid, have decreased in the local market. Golden colored apples are being sold at Rs100-120/- per kg against the price of Rs150-160/- per kg in the previous week, the survey said. Similarly, it added that apricot is being sold at Rs250/- per kg, bananas available at Rs80-100/-, guava was being sold at Rs150/- per kg, peach at Rs100/- per kg, prices of mangoes are still high side being as available within range of Rs150-and Rs200/- per kg, melon at Rs50/- per kg, watermelon was being sold at Rs40-50 per kg.

The survey noticed the prices of food grains/ grocery items remained unchanged in the local market. A one-kg sugar is being sold at Rs100/- per kg in the local market, whereas grain flour (baisen) was available at Rs120/- per kg.

It was revealed that good quality rice (sela) was being sold at Rs150-160/- per kg, while other qualities were being available within range of Rs120-130/- and Rs140/- per kg, while toota rice was being sold at Rs70-80/- per kg. Prices of cooking oil/ghee also remained high-side in the retail market.

Likewise, red bean is being sold within range of Rs180/- and Rs200-220/- per kg, white lobia at Rs200/- per kg, big-size white-channa available at Rs140/- per kg while small size at Rs120/- per kg, mash dal was being sold at Rs260/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs220/- per kg, dal masoor at Rs160/- per kg. Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs160/- while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs220/- per kg.

