Anti-polio drive in Faisalabad from August 2

26 Jul 2021

FAISALABAD: The next anti-polio campaign in Faisalabad district would continue from August 2nd to 6th in the district and 1,32,6937 children up to the age of five years would be administered polio drops for which 3549 teams would perform duty and all necessary arrangements had been making finalized in this regard.

This was informed by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during the meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee. ADCG Khurram Pervaiz, CEO DHA Dr Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmad and other officers of various departments were also present. Deputy Commissioner directed that before the campaign, all necessary arrangements should be completed keeping in view of micro-plan so that the weaknesses and shortcomings could be rectified.-PR

