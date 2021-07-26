'Chinese Bridge' proficiency competition concludes

ISLAMABAD: A 20th Chinese-Bridge proficiency contest for foreign college students and the 14th Chinese-Bridge proficiency competition for foreign secondary school students were successfully concluded here on Sunday.

The competition was separately held in Islamabad and Karachi, sponsored by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation, organized by Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and Consulate General in Karachi.

The event jointly hosted by five Confucius Institutes and two Confucius Classrooms in Pakistan, said a press release issued here. After the preliminary round and the semifinals, 17 students from college group and secondary school group each entered their respective finals. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition was held in two ways, online and video submissions.

The theme of the competition for college and secondary school students is "One World, One Family" and "Fly high with Chinese" respectively. The competition mainly focused on two segments "Keynote Speech" and "Talent Competition", showing the contestants' comprehensive ability and proficiency to use Chinese language and their cognition of Chinese national conditions and Chinese culture.

In a "Keynote Speech" segment, speech of each group's contestant was based on the competition's theme, combined with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan and Pak-China efforts to fight with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In their speeches, contestants also shared the stories of their efforts to learn Chinese language, elaborated their understanding of the "One World, One Family" the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, showing a higher level of Chinese language proficiency and its application ability.

After the evaluation by the jury, Shamaiem Shahid from the Confucius Institute at the University of Sargodha and Maryam Khan from the Millennium Confucius Classroom won the first prizes in the Islamabad Division College Student Group and the Secondary School Student Group.

Shah Alam(Lin Qingshuo) from the Confucius Institute at Karachi University and Shehriyar (Xie Rui) from Petro Confucius Classroom won the competition of the college and secondary school students in the Karachi Division.