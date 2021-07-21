ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,848
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
993,872
2,14524hr
5.26% positivity
Sindh
358,176
Punjab
351,000
Balochistan
29,190
Islamabad
84,842
KPK
140,962
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Maryam, Jemima trade barbs

NNI 21 Jul 2021

LONDON/ISLAMABAD: The politics is getting nastier and muckier with personal and private lives being sucked in. The latest example of it is Jemima Goldsmith, ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif who were indulged in a war of words on Twitter on Tuesday.

While reacting to PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s remarks during an election campaign regarding her and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offspring, Jemima Goldsmith, ex-wife of PM Khan, lamented that she had left Pakistan owing to the anti-Semitic attacks but the hate sentiment still persisted.

The ex-wife of PM Khan said that she had received death threats and met protests and decided to leave Pakistan in 2004.

In her tweet posted on Tuesday, Jemima deplored the tirade by Maryam Nawaz against Imran and her kids. Maryam said that their kids were being raised in the lap of Jews.

Jemima tweeted: “I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of anti-Semitic attacks by the media and politicians (and weekly death threats and protests outside my house). But still it continues.”

Responding to Jemima’s tweet, Maryam Nawaz also held the Twitter fort and gave a rejoinder to her. She put the blame of getting being personal on PM Khan saying it was Imran Khan who first dragged the families into politics.

Premier Imran Khan during his election campaign in Azad Kashmir taunted Maryam’s son who was playing polo for Cambridge University and Nawaz Sharif was there to watch it.

“The poor should go to jail and the powerful get NROs (National Reconciliation Ordinance) and go park themselves abroad and watch their grandson’s polo match,” Imran said in his speech.

“This grandson who is playing polo in Britain [...] I’ve met so many Kashmiris in London and Manchester, ask them what kind of person can play polo there,” he said adding "they will tell you it's a king's sport!"

Maryam while responding to Jemima tweeted that she has absolutely no interest in her, her sons or her personal lives because she (Maryam) has better things to do and say but if your ex drags in families of others out of spite, others will have nastier things to say. You have only your ex to blame.

Imran Khan PMLN Maryam Nawaz Sharif Jemima Goldsmith

Maryam, Jemima trade barbs

Spying on press: CPJ calls for action to stem abuse of powerful technology

Probe into Pegasus demanded: Indian opposition disrupts parliament

Iraq reels as 36 killed in IS suicide blast

India's Covid deaths 10 times higher than reported: study

China says Washington hack claims ‘fabricated’

South Korean Paralympian missing after fall from mountain

4th company awarded ventilator making licence: Fawad

Spread of coronavirus Delta variant reaches alarming level in Karachi

US encourages Pakistan to expeditiously implement FATF action plan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters