Maryam, Jemima trade barbs

LONDON/ISLAMABAD: The politics is getting nastier and muckier with personal and private lives being sucked in. The latest example of it is Jemima Goldsmith, ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif who were indulged in a war of words on Twitter on Tuesday.

While reacting to PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s remarks during an election campaign regarding her and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offspring, Jemima Goldsmith, ex-wife of PM Khan, lamented that she had left Pakistan owing to the anti-Semitic attacks but the hate sentiment still persisted.

The ex-wife of PM Khan said that she had received death threats and met protests and decided to leave Pakistan in 2004.

In her tweet posted on Tuesday, Jemima deplored the tirade by Maryam Nawaz against Imran and her kids. Maryam said that their kids were being raised in the lap of Jews.

Jemima tweeted: “I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of anti-Semitic attacks by the media and politicians (and weekly death threats and protests outside my house). But still it continues.”

Responding to Jemima’s tweet, Maryam Nawaz also held the Twitter fort and gave a rejoinder to her. She put the blame of getting being personal on PM Khan saying it was Imran Khan who first dragged the families into politics.

Premier Imran Khan during his election campaign in Azad Kashmir taunted Maryam’s son who was playing polo for Cambridge University and Nawaz Sharif was there to watch it.

“The poor should go to jail and the powerful get NROs (National Reconciliation Ordinance) and go park themselves abroad and watch their grandson’s polo match,” Imran said in his speech.

“This grandson who is playing polo in Britain [...] I’ve met so many Kashmiris in London and Manchester, ask them what kind of person can play polo there,” he said adding "they will tell you it's a king's sport!"

Maryam while responding to Jemima tweeted that she has absolutely no interest in her, her sons or her personal lives because she (Maryam) has better things to do and say but if your ex drags in families of others out of spite, others will have nastier things to say. You have only your ex to blame.