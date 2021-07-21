PM advocates spirit of sacrifice to achieve development

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that without spirit of sacrifice, a nation could not aspire to achieve development as the very human essence had a global significance.

In a message on Eid-ul-Azha 1442 Hijra, the PM conveyed his felicitations to the whole Pakistani nation and the Muslim world.

The PM said sacrificing an animal on this holy festival manifested that a person has to sacrifice human desires for the achievement of the highest ideals.

Such a passion generated a quality in humans that would not let them side-track from the right path, he observed.

The prime minister opined that it was the passion which helped the Pakistani nation to save itself from the global coronavirus pandemic with wisdom, national strategy and patience.

The prime minister noted that celebration of Eid-ul-Azha reminded them of the unprecedented and supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS). “Allah Almighty liked their act of sacrifice so much that it was declared an obligation for the rest of the Ummah to perform till the Day of Judgement.”

The prime minister further said that economic situation with which the country was confronted, had been changing now.

The country’s economy was put on the right track and as a result of government’s steps, the economic indicators were showing positive trajectory, he added.

The prime minister said through different schemes launched by his government, the people were being provided with relief.

The day was not far, he resolved, when Pakistan would be standing equally in the ranks of developed countries and the whole nation would feel pride among the comity of nations.