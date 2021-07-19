ANL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
ASC 20.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
ASL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
FFBL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
FFL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FNEL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.47%)
GGL 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
KAPCO 40.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.52%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MDTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
NETSOL 169.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.24%)
PACE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
PAEL 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
PTC 12.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 168.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.01%)
UNITY 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.33%)
BR100 5,232 Increased By ▲ 14.17 (0.27%)
BR30 26,977 Increased By ▲ 11.99 (0.04%)
KSE100 47,843 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,181 Decreased By ▼ -28.88 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Virus, inflation woes send FTSE 100 to two-month low

  • Mining and financial stocks were also among the biggest decliners. No single FTSE 100 stock posted gains in early trading
Reuters 19 Jul 2021

The FTSE 100 fell to a two-month low on Monday on concerns that a spike in coronavirus infections could derail a nascent economic recovery, while a recent surge in inflation raised fears of a quicker tapering in global monetary stimulus.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 1.4% by 0709 GMT, with BP and Royal Dutch Shell tracking a slide in oil prices.

Mining and financial stocks were also among the biggest decliners. No single FTSE 100 stock posted gains in early trading.

FTSE 100 lower

The mid-cap FTSE 250 tumbled 1.1% as Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted most restrictions in England in what some have dubbed "Freedom Day" despite a new wave of COVID-19 cases.

Travel-related stocks sank for the fifth time in six days as the surge in infections raised the spectre of new travel curbs.

British Airways-owner IAG and InterContinental Hotels fell more than 2.5% to the bottom of the FTSE 100.

FTSE 100 Europe stock

Virus, inflation woes send FTSE 100 to two-month low

At least 29 dead as passenger bus collides with truck in Dera Ghazi Khan

Foreign missions in Kabul issue joint call for Taliban ceasefire

Nong, Qureshi visit bus blast injured

Joint sustenance markets to be set up at Iran border

Centre yet to finalise revised Circular Debt Management Plan

PM for arrest of culprits within ‘48 hours’

Afghan rivals to meet again after inconclusive Doha talks

Indian atrocities in Kashmir: PM says proud to sound global alarm

UAE, Saudi reach compromise: OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost

NEC to meet twice every year

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters