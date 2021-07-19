ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
PMA to add 64 buses in transport system

Recorder Report 19 Jul 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Mass transit Authority will complete the transition of its operations with 64 brand new metro buses in the Lahore metro bus system by the end of August 2021. According to the sources, 16 new buses procured by VEDA Transit Solutions have already reached Lahore metro bus depot and the remaining 48 buses will arrive by the 15th of August. The spokesman maintained the new contract will result in savings of 2 Billion rupees to the provincial government over the life of the contract.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Mass transit Authority (PMA) has forwarded its recommendations to the provincial government to increase ridership and to reduce the subsidy of the orange line metro rail transit system.

According to the sources, it has been proposed to the government to introduce a distance-based fare and the fare should be charged according to the distance traveled by a passenger. It is recommended that the senior citizen card be introduced to provide the facility of free traveling to senior citizens. Free traveling is also proposed for special/disabled persons through special person cards.

The spokesman disclosed that special discounts are recommended for students through student cards along with special discounts to be allowed for government employees through government employee cards. The PMA has also recommended a special discount for working women through working women cards.

Meanwhile, unlimited weekly and monthly traveling through separate weekly and monthly cards is also suggested to encourage traveling through orange line train service, the spokesman concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PMA to add 64 buses in transport system

