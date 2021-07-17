Teeth gritted, Spain tourism rides ‘Covid rollercoaster’

MADRID: The prospects for Spain’s tourism sector are getting bleaker, with European reservations slowing over soaring Covid cases, but industry figures hope the summer won’t resemble the catastrophe of 2020.

The Exceltur tourism association said this week that it had seen a sudden slowdown in reservations after the French and German governments urged their citizens to avoid Spain, which has seen a recent surge in infections.

“Bookings were going well but have slowed down, especially from France,” Jorge Marichal, head of the Spanish Confederation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodation (CEHAT), told Spain’s RTVE public broadcaster.

“The situation changes very quickly and within hours. The whole summer will be the same — a roller-coaster ride in which we will have to make decisions as we go along.”

The season started on a positive note: bookings at seaside hotels — which in April and May were 80 percent lower than in 2019 — improved in June, meaning the figure was only 60 percent below the same period two years ago, Exceltur said.

At the start of July, the government restated its aim of drawing 45 million visitors this year, around half the number in 2019.

Before the pandemic hit in spring 2020, Spain was the world’s second-most popular tourist destination after France, and the sector accounted for around 12 percent of the economy.

But the situation has deteriorated rapidly following a mass outbreak among students celebrating in the Balearic Islands that quickly spread across the country.

On July 8, France warned its nationals against travelling to Spain or Portugal on holiday because of a spike in Covid-19 cases caused by the highly-contagious Delta variant. The move sparked outrage across the Pyrenees although France’s top diplomat later modified the warning, saying only that vaccination was a must before travelling to Spain.

Germany also declared all of Spain to be a risk area last week, including its two popular archipelagos — the Canary Islands in the Atlantic and the Balearic Isles in the Mediterranean.