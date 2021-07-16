ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
Saudi shops can stay open during prayer times: business group circular

  • To prevent crowding, gatherings, long waiting under preventive measures to fight coronavirus and to maintain the health of shoppers, shop owners and businesses urged to remain open through all working hours
Reuters 16 Jul 2021

LONDON: Shops in Saudi Arabia may now stay open during prayer times, a leading government-linked newspaper said on Friday, relaxing the kingdom's rules on closing shops and businesses for prayer five times a day.

It is the latest in a series of social and economic reforms intended to modernise the conservative kingdom and boost the private sector's contribution to its oil-dependent economy.

The decision, taken by the Council of Saudi Chambers, will end decades where all shops had to shut for at least half an hour during daily prayers.

OPEC+ abandons oil policy meeting after Saudi-UAE clash

"To prevent crowding, gatherings, long waiting under preventive measures to fight coronavirus and to maintain the health of shoppers, we urge shop owners and businesses to remain open through all working hours, including prayer times," Okaz cited a circular by the official business federation.

The Saudi government's media office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, has loosened social restrictions by permitting public concerts, lifting a ban on cinema, and allowing women to drive.

