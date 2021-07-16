Mamnoon Hussain’s services eulogised

KARACHI: Tin Plate Merchant Association (TPMA) Chairman Tasleem Qureshi has condoled the sad demise of ex-president Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday.

In a statement, he praised the contribution of Mamnoon Hussain towards promotion of industrial activities in country especially in Karachi.

TMA chairman eulogised the services of Manoon Hussain for country during his tenure as President of Pakistan.—PR

