Former President Mamnoon Hussain laid to rest

Recorder Report 16 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Former President Mamnoon Hussain was laid to rest on Thursday at DHA graveyard amid sobs and tears.

Renowned Islamic scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani led the funeral prayers.

A large number of political leaders, friends, and family members attended his funeral prayers.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Zubair, as well as PML-N Sindh chapter leadership, attended his funeral prayers.

Mamnoon Hussain passed away in Karachi at the age of 80 after protracted prolonged illness.

Hussain was born in 1940 in Agra, India but his family migrated to Pakistan in 1947 at the time of partition.

He graduated from the prestigious Institute of Business Administration in Karachi before joining the Muslim League in 1970.

In 1993, he affiliated with PML-N. Soon, Mamnoon was assigned important designations in the party. First, he became the Finance Secretary of PML-N Sindh and then it’s General Secretary.

In 1999, he was nominated as the Governor of Sindh that lasted only a few months due to the military takeover. He continued his services for the party and in 2013, he became the President of the Country.

Hussain, a businessman from Karachi, was known for his loyalty to the PML-N and many feel this made him a trusted candidate for the post.

Mamnoon Hussain served as the 12th President of Pakistan, in office from 2013 to 2018.

He was first appointed as Governor of Sindh in June 1999 by President Rafiq Tarar. Hussain was then nominated for the presidency by the PML-N in July 2013 and was elected through an indirect presidential election.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

