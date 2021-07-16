PLRA registers Rs22bn growth in revenue

LAHORE: The Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) has registered an increase of Rs22 billion in its revenue by extending Land Record Centres throughout the province.

According to details, the present increase in revenue is 37 percent higher than the previous year. The Authority sources said over four million applicants were facilitated during the fiscal year 2020-21, while another 1.2 million were facilitated in transferring of properties.

They said the Authority’s revenue has exceeded by Rs12 billion during the outgoing fiscal year, followed by Rs500 million against issuance of Fard, Rs4 billion against district council fee, and another Rs11 billion against gain tax and advance tax.

However, revenue generation from the Land Record Centres has topped amongst all the heads, they added.

