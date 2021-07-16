Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (July 15, 2021).
==================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==================================================================================
Sherman Sec. Attock Petroleum Ltd 50,000 330.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 330.00
Darson Sec. B.O.Punjab 2,000 8.25
Darson Sec. 2,000 8.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 8.25
M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Corporation 15,000 297.16
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 297.16
M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Fertilizers 30,000 71.98
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 71.98
M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Polymer & Chem. 25,000 50.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 50.35
Topline Sec. Gadoon Textile 4,500 318.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,500 318.00
B&B Sec. Ghani Global Glass 5,000 30.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 30.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Hub Power 40,000 78.66
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 78.66
EFG Hermes Indus Motor 1,000 1,250.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 1,250.00
Backers & Partners Kohinoor Spinning 5,000,000 4.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 4.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Lotte Chemical Ltd 300,000 15.72
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 15.72
JS Global Cap. Lucky Cement 15 894.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15 894.00
Azee Sec. Nat. Refinery 290 460.96
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 290 460.96
Brains Securities Pace (Pakistan) Ltd. 800,000 7.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 800,000 7.70
M. M. M. A. Khanani Sitara Chemi. 10,000 367.99
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 367.99
M. M. M. A. Khanani TPL Corp Ltd. 25,000 20.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 20.00
Azee Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 7,000 166.35
JS Global Cap. 125 172.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,125 166.45
==================================================================================
Total Turnover 6,316,930
==================================================================================
