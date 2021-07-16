KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (July 15, 2021).

================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================== Sherman Sec. Attock Petroleum Ltd 50,000 330.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 330.00 Darson Sec. B.O.Punjab 2,000 8.25 Darson Sec. 2,000 8.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 8.25 M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Corporation 15,000 297.16 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 297.16 M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Fertilizers 30,000 71.98 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 71.98 M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Polymer & Chem. 25,000 50.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 50.35 Topline Sec. Gadoon Textile 4,500 318.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,500 318.00 B&B Sec. Ghani Global Glass 5,000 30.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 30.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Hub Power 40,000 78.66 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 78.66 EFG Hermes Indus Motor 1,000 1,250.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 1,250.00 Backers & Partners Kohinoor Spinning 5,000,000 4.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 4.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Lotte Chemical Ltd 300,000 15.72 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 15.72 JS Global Cap. Lucky Cement 15 894.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15 894.00 Azee Sec. Nat. Refinery 290 460.96 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 290 460.96 Brains Securities Pace (Pakistan) Ltd. 800,000 7.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 800,000 7.70 M. M. M. A. Khanani Sitara Chemi. 10,000 367.99 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 367.99 M. M. M. A. Khanani TPL Corp Ltd. 25,000 20.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 20.00 Azee Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 7,000 166.35 JS Global Cap. 125 172.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,125 166.45 ================================================================================== Total Turnover 6,316,930 ==================================================================================

