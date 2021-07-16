ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By ▲ 136.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 73.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (July 15, 2021).

==================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==================================================================================
Member                        Company                        Turnover        Rates
Name                                                        of Shares
==================================================================================
Sherman Sec.                  Attock Petroleum Ltd             50,000       330.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         50,000       330.00
Darson Sec.                   B.O.Punjab                        2,000         8.25
Darson Sec.                                                     2,000         8.25
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          4,000         8.25
M. M. M. A. Khanani           Engro Corporation                15,000       297.16
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         15,000       297.16
M. M. M. A. Khanani           Engro Fertilizers                30,000        71.98
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         30,000        71.98
M. M. M. A. Khanani           Engro Polymer & Chem.            25,000        50.35
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         25,000        50.35
Topline Sec.                  Gadoon Textile                    4,500       318.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          4,500       318.00
B&B Sec.                      Ghani Global Glass                5,000        30.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          5,000        30.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani           Hub Power                        40,000        78.66
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         40,000        78.66
EFG Hermes                    Indus Motor                       1,000     1,250.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,000     1,250.00
Backers & Partners            Kohinoor Spinning             5,000,000         4.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      5,000,000         4.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani           Lotte Chemical Ltd              300,000        15.72
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        300,000        15.72
JS Global Cap.                Lucky Cement                         15       894.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             15       894.00
Azee Sec.                     Nat. Refinery                       290       460.96
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            290       460.96
Brains Securities             Pace (Pakistan) Ltd.            800,000         7.70
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        800,000         7.70
M. M. M. A. Khanani           Sitara Chemi.                    10,000       367.99
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         10,000       367.99
M. M. M. A. Khanani           TPL Corp Ltd.                    25,000        20.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         25,000        20.00
Azee Sec.                     TRG Pakistan Ltd.                 7,000       166.35
JS Global Cap.                                                    125       172.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          7,125       166.45
==================================================================================
                              Total Turnover                6,316,930
==================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

