Recorder Report 16 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start          AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date             EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Hum Netwok Limited              09-07-2021    16-07-2021     NIL                         16-07-2021
Century Paper & Board
Mills Limited #                 10-07-2021    16-07-2021                                 16-07-2021
Mari Petroleum Company
Limited #                       12-07-2021    19-07-2021                                 19-07-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Limited #    12-07-2021    19-07-2021                                 19-07-2021
(BYCOSC) Byco Petroleum
Pakistan Limited                12-07-2021    19-07-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited#                13-07-2021    19-07-2021                                 19-07-2021
Kot Addu Power Company
Limited                         13-07-2021    19-07-2021     50% (ii)     09-07-2021
SME Leasing Limited #           17-07-2021    26-07-2021                                 26-07-2021
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd #     19-07-2021    26-07-2021                                 26-07-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company
Limited #                       21-07-2021    27-07-2021                                 27-07-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim
Limited #                       23-07-2021    27-07-2021                                 27-07-2021
Hinopak Motors Limited          20-07-2021    28-07-2021     NIL                         28-07-2021
Fauji Foods Limited #           22-07-2021    28-07-2021                                 28-07-2021
(UBLTFC5) United Bank
Limited                         16-07-2021    29-07-2021
Macter International Limited    20-07-2021    29-07-2021     17.03% R**   16-07-2021
Exide Pakistan Limited          22-07-2021    29-07-2021     NIL                         29-07-2021
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited #    23-07-2021    29-07-2021                                 29-07-2021
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines
Limited                         28-07-2021    29-07-2021     40% (F)      26-07-2021     29-07-2021
786 Investments Limited #       23-07-2021    30-07-2021                                 30-07-2021
Worldcall Telecom Limited       24-07-2021    31-07-2021     NIL                         31-07-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited                30-07-2021    31-07-2021
(KELSC5) K-Electric
Limited                         27-07-2021    03-08-2021
Mian Textile Industries
Limited                         27-07-2021    03-08-2021     NIL                         03-08-2021
Image Pakistan Limited          02-08-2021    09-08-2021     75% R*       29-07-2021
Sui Southern Gas
Company Limited                 04-08-2021    10-08-2021     NIL                         10-08-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share *

Right issue at Premium of Rs.155/- per share **

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

