ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
ASC 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
FNEL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
GGGL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.56%)
GGL 48.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
JSCL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
NETSOL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.39%)
PACE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
PAEL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.17%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
PRL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.2%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
TELE 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-1.82%)
UNITY 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.13%)
BR100 5,169 Decreased By ▼ -5.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 26,574 Decreased By ▼ -197.61 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,491 Increased By ▲ 10.98 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,046 Decreased By ▼ -32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pimco sees global growth moderating in 2022

Reuters 15 Jul 2021

BOSTON: Global growth will moderate next year but remain at a strong pace, bond manager Pimco said on Wednesday, with a trend toward sustainable investing creating risks and opportunities in some sectors.

Pimco portfolio managers Erin Browne and Geraldine Sundstrom made the forecast in an asset-allocation report sent by a spokeswoman. The managers wrote they expect real gross domestic product in developed markets to grow 6% this year as economies emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, and moderate to 3% in 2022.

“Pent-up demand, high levels of consumer saving, and healthy corporate leverage ratios create a runway for private-sector-led growth,” they wrote, a background that should make growth-oriented assets attractive.

Slower vaccination rates in emerging markets have delayed their recovery, the report said, setting their GDP to grow at 3.5% this year and accelerate to 5% in 2022.

With the global economic expansion at mid-cycle, they wrote, a factor that could be different than previous recoveries is the growth of investment strategies and business practices focused on environmental, social and governance issues.

The trend should boost demand for sectors like renewable energy, semiconductors and forestry products, but could mean risky transitions for traditional oil and gas companies, Pimco wrote.

Attempts to address inequality like higher minimum wages and better working conditions “will inevitably have trickle-down effects on smaller businesses,” the authors wrote.

They also said that broader redistribution of income “could also mean more economy-wide consumption and less propensity to save.

global growth PIMCO COVID19 pandemic Erin Browne

Pimco sees global growth moderating in 2022

War of words between Tarin, NAB intensifies

Mamnoon Hussain dies

US lets Iran use frozen funds to pay back Japan, South Korea

Taliban seize Chaman border crossing

Tarbela 4th extension project: TI-P refuses to accept ministry’s assertion

Power theft: Govt decides to amend law

PM launches succession certificate initiative for Punjab

Gas leakage caused blast: FO

SBP’s reserves hit over 4-year high: $1bn Eurobond proceeds received

Sindh govt orders reclosure of schools, recreational places

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.