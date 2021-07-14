Govt's wants to lead Pakistan towards e-governance, e-voting: PM

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government's major goal is to lead Pakistan towards e-governance and e-voting.

Addressing a ceremony on Wednesday, Imran said: "We don't value things that genuinely facilitate people and make their lives easier."

He added, "Today, technology has created multiple shortcuts that can be used to make life easier."

The premier highlighted that Shaukat Khanum Hospital has developed software where all the records and documentation are paperless. "This has nullified any chances of corruption or false receipts. Our aim is to bring a similar system in the government."

He stated that in the first phase, all land records in Islamabad will be computerised by August. "Cases on land records stay in court for years and people suffer," the PM said.

"Our next step will be e-voting," PM Khan pointed out. The introduction of electronic voting machines will ensure fair elections, he said.

He maintained that for the first time now, we will bring a system that will be trusted by people. The prime minister said that it is important to bring a mechanism that will enable nine million overseas Pakistanis to cast their votes.

Earlier, NADRA, under the Administration and Succession Certificates Act, 2020, allowed legal heirs to obtain succession certificates within 15 days without going to court.

The move will reduce the burden of litigation on the courts and allow heirs to access their legitimate legal rights quickly and easily.

The system has been targeted to assist Pakistanis living abroad who previously had to come to the country for their inheritance certificates. Now they can get the certificate with biometric verification abroad.