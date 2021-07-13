ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
World Population Day 11th July 2021: Messages from Dr. Tabinda Sarosh Country Director Pathfinder International

13 Jul 2021

TEXT: The globally celebrated World Population Day provides the perfect opportunity to raise awareness about the reproductive health needs of women and girls and the importance of access to family planning services and it is heartening to see that Government of Sindh has been a pioneer in taking active measures to meet Pakistan’s international FP 2030 targets.

Pathfinder International has provided technical assistance to the Government of Pakistan on developing critical policies and programmes for women’s health and wellbeing. To further strengthen health systems, Pathfinder also provided technical assistance for the revision of the lady health workers curriculum and development of a comprehensive integrated LHW referral, linkages strategy and implementation plan. Pathfinder provided support to PWDS and CIP for the revision of FDI DMPA-IM/SC guideline and manual for the capacity building of community health workers, and developed the Post-Abortion FP Policy Sindh. Further, Pathfinder supported PWDS in strengthening of E-Labs in PWTI Sindh and RTI Karachi.

We are confident that all these achievements will play an effective role in promoting and providing family planning services to all men and women of reproductive age and contribute significantly towards Pakistan’s national and international commitments to women’s health.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

World Population Day

World Population Day 11th July 2021: Messages from Dr. Tabinda Sarosh Country Director Pathfinder International

