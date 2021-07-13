World Population Day 11th July 2021: Messages from Minister for Health & Population Welfare, Sindh

TEXT: World Population Day commemorates with a vision for consistent socioeconomic growth through addressing population issues including family planning, gender equality, women empowerment, maternity rights and human rights.

The Government of Sindh is pleased to have taken policy moves to advance the women's and girls’ health agenda. In 2015, the Sindh government practically aligned itself with Pakistan’s international pledges in respect to the FP2020 London Summit. A Costed Implementation Plan (CIP) was created and is being implemented to ensure distinctive provision of services. Moving forward into 2016, a Population Policy was developed, which was the need of the hour after the devolution.

During the global celebrations through a webinar on January 26, 2021, the FP2020 initiative was formally declared as FP2030. Following that, the Sindh FP2020 Working Group in its 17th meeting held on March 11, 2021 declared it as Sindh FP2030 and is working upon developing a FP2030 Roadmap. In addition to that, Government of Sindh implemented several reforms to promote FPRH and to create balance in population growth. The Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) were a major policy direction in terms of family planning and women’s reproductive health rights, to which the Departments of Health and Population Welfare made significant contributions. Similarly, the Sindh government is committed to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in terms of its 17 objectives, with focus on goals 3.7 and 5.6 on women’s and girls' health rights.

Sindh has three historic laws: child marriage restrain act, reproductive health rights, and the elimination of domestic abuse. These laws ensure protection of women’s and girls' health. Understanding the need to further work in this domain, we are committed to introducing provisions of Marital Counseling in the Reproductive Health Rights Act through an amendment.

COVID-19, as we all know affected the agenda of population welfare department. Since February 2020, the Sindh government made efforts to minimize the adverse effects of COVID-19 crisis on socioeconomic growth. Even “Family Planning & Reproductive Health Guidelines during COVID-19” were declared to ensure continuity of family planning and reproductive health services. Officials from the district were asked to ensure services are provided while adhering to all relevant safety precautions.

Moreover, with an aim to provide continuous services to women in our local communities, the Lady Health Workers have formed contact groups. Sindh has been focusing on commodity security for a long time, beginning in 2015-16 with the purchase of contraceptives. Sayana Press, a new three-month injectable contraceptive for women, is introduced in Sindh to cater to the need. Even Sindh has enough stocks of all commodities to cater to its needs.

All relevant public sector and Civil Society organizations are provided a platform under the FP2030 goals, which is chaired by me and known as “Sindh FP2030 Working Group.”

Sindh’s “Population Taskforce” chaired by the Chief Minister Sindh is also working on population issues.

The new goal under FP2030 for Sindh is to bring CPR to 43% by 2025 and 50% by 2030. We intend to broaden our focus from family planning services to human capital investment through interactions in health, education, population and skill development.

The World Population Day gives us an opportunity to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to achieving the above policy goals while combating COVID-19. I applaud the Department of Population Welfare for planning activities to commemorate the Day.

