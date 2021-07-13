World Population Day 11th July 2021: Messages from Chief Secretary, Sindh

TEXT: The observance of World Population Day every year is a reminder to the need for urgently focusing attention on addressing challenges that are associated with population explosion particularly in the developing countries like Pakistan.

The population factor requires a comprehensive approach and it plays a significant role in the development equation in order to strike a balance between population increase and resources needed for sustainable development. It is imperative to promote a shared perception through appropriate policy initiatives and programs that focus on individuals, households and communities. In Family Planning models, access to quality family planning services is one of the major prerequisites to ensure the right of every individual especially women.

Population Welfare Department was devolved to provinces after 18th Amendment and since then the Sindh Government has given significance to Family Planning and Reproductive Health issues. After the devolution, Sindh was the first province that has taken the initiative of formulating a population policy after detailed deliberations with all stakeholders and drafted a roadmap for Pakistan’s FP2020, as pledged at the London Summit in 2012 and Nairobi Summit.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected everyone, everywhere, but it does not affect everyone equally. Unfortunately, the pandemic is not only deepening the existing inequalities and vulnerabilities, particularly for women and girls but also hampering the progress of various projects and policies. The pandemic has compromised health care systems particularly in the area of reproductive health care. It has badly affected the global production and supply chain mechanism which has negative implications in accessing to family planning reproductive health care services and products.

Despite the pandemic, the Government of Sindh is working to build a better relationship between population, development and individual well-being. Moreover, the Population Welfare Department and Health Department have framed “Sindh Family Planning & Reproductive Health Guidelines” in order to mitigate the adverse impact of COVID-19 on family planning. Besides, an effective inventory system is also in place to ensure timely and uninterrupted provision and availability of contraceptive products.

On this occasion, it is need of the time that all segments of society should join hands in creating greater awareness about the issues of population growth. We need to create an environment where our women have an easy and affordable access to complete package of reproductive health services. I wish success and extend my full support to the Population Welfare Department for meeting the challenges posed by the unplanned rapid population growth.

