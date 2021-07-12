ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
World

Macron announces mandatory Covid jabs for healthcare staff

  • The 43-year-old said in a national address that checks on healthcare and retirement home staff would start in September, while a "Covid pass" system will be extended to restaurants, bars and other public venues from August.
AFP 12 Jul 2021

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron announced mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for health staff on Monday as well as a tightening of restrictions to fight a recent surge in cases.

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19

The 43-year-old said in a national address that checks on healthcare and retirement home staff would start in September, while a "Covid pass" system will be extended to restaurants, bars and other public venues from August.

Emmanuel Macron COVID19 healthcare staff COVID Vaccination

Macron announces mandatory Covid jabs for healthcare staff

