Macron announces mandatory Covid jabs for healthcare staff
12 Jul 2021
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron announced mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for health staff on Monday as well as a tightening of restrictions to fight a recent surge in cases.
The 43-year-old said in a national address that checks on healthcare and retirement home staff would start in September, while a "Covid pass" system will be extended to restaurants, bars and other public venues from August.
