Model found dead
LAHORE: A female model was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Lahore's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area, police said on Sunday. According to a first information report (FIR), the 29-year-old model, identified as Nayab Nadeem, was apparently strangulated to death by unidentified person(s) at the house in DHA Phase-V area.
The FIR was registered on behalf of one of the two stepbrothers of the deceased woman. Defence B Police Station SHO Nayyar Nisar while citing initial findings said they suspected that the model was strangulated but added that the autopsy will reveal the facts about her death.
In a statement to police, the complainant, Muhammad Ali, stated that he visited his sister's place on July 9 around midnight and found her dead on the floor unclothed. "There were scars on my sister's neck," he said, adding that he found a net of her bathroom window broken. Ali said he suspected that his sister was murdered and demanded that the perpetrators be brought to book.
