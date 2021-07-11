ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,555
3524hr
Pakistan Cases
971,304
1,82824hr
3.8% positivity
Sindh
345,269
Punjab
347,793
Balochistan
27,863
Islamabad
83,513
KPK
139,162
NY cotton futures post gains

Reuters 11 Jul 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton climbed by about 1percent on Friday on positive weekly federal export sales data and a slide in the dollar, priming the natural fiber for a second weekly ascent in three weeks.

Cotton contracts for December rose 0.51 cent, or 0.6 percent, to 87.39 cents per lb, at 12:09 pm EDT (1609 GMT), having gained as much as 1.2percent earlier.

The contract is up by about 0.5percent so far this week.

The United States Department of Agriculture’s weekly export sales report showed net sales of 52,100 running bales (RB) for the 2020/2021 marketing year, up 22percent from the previous week but down 38percent from the prior four-week average.

The report also showed exports of 19,200 RB, up 84percent from the previous week and 42percent from the prior four-week average.

“With trading volumes at ‘summer doldrum’ levels, we currently don’t see the force necessary to push the market through support or resistance,” Peter Egli, director of risk management at British merchant Plexus Cotton, said in a note on Thursday.

Total futures market volume fell by 7,931 to 9,669 lots. Data showed total open interest fell 106 to 223,531 contracts in the previous session.

Strong bidding for China’s reserve auction sales suggests that its nearby supplies are tight, “similar to what we are witnessing in most other origins around the globe, which puts a lot of emphasis on the coming crops,” the note added.

