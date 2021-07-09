ANL 32.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
Mahira Khan is returning to the small screen this year with Hum Kahan Kai Sachey Thay

The upcoming serial also stars Kubra Khan, Usmn Mukhtar adn Haroon Shahid.
BR Web Desk Updated 09 Jul 2021

Mahira Khan is returning to the TV screen this year with upcoming drama Hum Kahan Kai Sachey Thay, based on an Umera Ahmed novel of the same name.

Starring alongside Kubra Khan as Mashal, Usman Mukhtar as Aswad and singer Haroon Shahid in a mysterious key role, the show is directed by Farooq Rind (who previously did Pyar Ke Sadqey) and produced by Nina Kashif and MD Productions. Umera Ahmed has done the script herself.

Mahira plays Mehreen Mansoor who, based on first impressions from the show’s promotion, appears to be a departure from previous characters she has portrayed on screen.

Her fellow lead actors also shared their first looks from the show.

Hum Kahan Kai Sachey Thay marks Mahira’s first serial in five years since Bin Roye in 2015-6. Since then, she made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, and starred in local films such as Superstar and Verna.

The drama has no release date yet, but is set to air on Hum TV soon.

Mahira Khan TV Usman Mukhtar Kubra Khan

